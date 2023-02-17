Code Orange have shared a remixed/re-imagined version of ‘Underneath’

Code Orange have revealed a new version of their 2020 album ‘Underneath’, titled ‘What Is Really Underneath?’
The album is comprised of 11 remixes and companion pieces, alongside a 14-minute short film of the same name. The film was created by the band’s own Eric “Shade” Balderose, with a concept by vocalist Jami Morgan.
The tracklist reads:
1. Drowning In It
2. So Below
3. The Shell
4. Club.Cold.Metal
5. Your_Demise
6. Prismatic Shame
7. The Cutters Theme
8. Down We Go
9. A Life In The Box
10. Smaller Everyday
11. The Whispering Souls
12. A Thin Reflective Line
13. What Is Really Underneath?
14. The Path To Paradise…