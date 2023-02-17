Code Orange have shared a remixed/re-imagined version of ‘Underneath’

Code Orange have revealed a new version of their 2020 album ‘Underneath’, titled ‘What Is Really Underneath?’

The album is comprised of 11 remixes and companion pieces, alongside a 14-minute short film of the same name. The film was created by the band’s own Eric “Shade” Balderose, with a concept by vocalist Jami Morgan.

The tracklist reads:

1. Drowning In It

2. So Below

3. The Shell

4. Club.Cold.Metal

5. Your_Demise

6. Prismatic Shame

7. The Cutters Theme

8. Down We Go

9. A Life In The Box

10. Smaller Everyday

11. The Whispering Souls

12. A Thin Reflective Line

13. What Is Really Underneath?

14. The Path To Paradise…