Corey Taylor has announced a new headline tour for the UK and Europe

Corey Taylor has announced a new headline tour.
The dates are in support of his upcoming solo album, ‘CMF2’, set for release on 15th September via Decibel Cooper/BMG and newly teased with the single ‘Post Traumatic Blues‘.
The details are:
NOVEMBER
8 UK, Leeds | O2 Academy Leeds
9 UK, Wolverhampton | Wolves Civic
11 UK, Manchester | Manchester Academy
12 UK, Glasgow | O2 Academy Glasgow
14 UK, London | Eventim Apollo
19 France, Paris | Le Trianon
20 Germany, Cologne | Palladium
22 Germany, Berlin | Verti Music Hall
24 The Netherlands, Tilburg | Tilburg 013
Check out the new single below.