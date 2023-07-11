Corey Taylor has announced a new headline tour for the UK and Europe

Corey Taylor has announced a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of his upcoming solo album, ‘CMF2’, set for release on 15th September via Decibel Cooper/BMG and newly teased with the single ‘Post Traumatic Blues‘.

The details are:

NOVEMBER

8 UK, Leeds | O2 Academy Leeds

9 UK, Wolverhampton | Wolves Civic

11 UK, Manchester | Manchester Academy

12 UK, Glasgow | O2 Academy Glasgow

14 UK, London | Eventim Apollo

19 France, Paris | Le Trianon

20 Germany, Cologne | Palladium

22 Germany, Berlin | Verti Music Hall

24 The Netherlands, Tilburg | Tilburg 013

Check out the new single below.