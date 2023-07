Courtney Barnett is going to release an instrumental album, ‘End Of The Day’.

The full-length is due on 8th September, with the news arriving alongside three early teaser singles – ‘Start Somewhere’, ‘Life Balance’ and ‘First Slow’.

It will be the final release on Barnett’s own Milk! Records (in conjunction with Mom+Pop), which will be closing down at the end of 2023.

Check out the singles below.