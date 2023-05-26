Latest issue
Creeper have announced their new album, ‘SANGUIVORE’

The record will be released on 13th October via Spinefarm Records, accompanied by a UK headline tour that culminates at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Vocalist William Von Ghould says: “Keeping in line with the band’s ethos of aggressive musical progression, the song is once again an ambitious departure from previous works. ‘Cry To Heaven’ turns the key and unlocks a door to a new world of decadent excess. The introduction to a new tragic story of love, loss and vampires. This is Creeper at their most outrageous, harking back to a time where Jim Steinman ruled the airwaves in leather gloves and Aviators.”

Check out new single ‘Cry To Heaven’ below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
 
Further Than Forever
Cry To Heaven
Sacred Blasphemy
The Ballad Of Spook & Mercy
Lovers Led Astray
Teenage Sacrifice
Chapel Gates
The Abyss
Black Heaven
More Than Death

Creeper will play the following:
 
NOVEMBER
5 Bristol, O2 Academy
6 Glasgow, Clyde Room
8 Nottingham, Rock City
9 Manchester, Academy
10 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

