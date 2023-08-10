Creeper have released a new video for ‘SANGUIVORE’ cut ‘Teenage Sacrifice’

Creeper have released a new video.

‘Teenage Sacrifice’ is a cut from their recently-announced new album, ‘SANGUIVORE’. The record will be released on 13th October via Spinefarm Records, accompanied by a UK headline tour that culminates at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

William Von Ghould says: “The song introduces Mercy, the protagonist of the ‘Sanguivore’ narrative. She’s deceptively innocent yet savagely violent, and her ability to make people fall under her spell is just one indication that Mercy is not all that she seems.”

Check it out below.

Creeper will play the following:



NOVEMBER

5 Bristol, O2 Academy

6 Glasgow, Clyde Room

8 Nottingham, Rock City

9 Manchester, Academy

10 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire