††† (Crosses) have announced a new album, ‘Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.’

††† (Crosses) — the project from Chino Moreno (Deftones) and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez — have announced a new album.

The duo will release ‘Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.’ on 13th October, with feature spots from the likes of EL-P and Robert Smith. It’s preceded by the single ‘Invisible Hand’, too.

“When we started working on Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., there was so much more light coming in my life, for numerous reasons,” says Chino of the new record. “There’s a lot more optimism. Even the darker themes are more romanticized and not coming from a place of despair.”

The full tracklisting reads:

Pleasure

Invisible Hand

Found

Light as a Feather

Pulseplagg

Runner

Big Youth (feat. El-P)

End Youth (Reprise)

Last Rites

Ghost Ride

Grace

Eraser

Natural Selection

Girls Float † Boys Cry (feat. Robert Smith)

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.