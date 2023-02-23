Crown The Empire have announced a new album with title-track ‘Dogma’

Crown The Empire have announced a new studio album.

The post-metalcore quartet’s fifth full-length, ‘DOGMA’ will be released on 28th April via Rise Records featuring recent singles, ‘Immortalize’, ‘In Another Life (Feat. Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante)’ and ‘Dancing With The Dead’.

“The lyrics are less wordy and lofty. It’s more honest and direct,” shares vocalist Andy Leo, with bassist Hayden Tree adding: “We brought back the classic elements of Crown without taking anything away from what we’ve done more recently. The high-energy, fast-paced, hard-hitting riffs, with the band’s more melodic side, mashed together into an updated sound.”

The full tracklisting reads:

1. DOGMA

2. Black Sheep

3. Modified

4. Paranoid

5. In Another Life (feat. Courtney LaPlante)

6. Superstar (feat. Remington Leith)

7. Dancing with the Dead

8. Immortalize

9. Someone Else

10. Labyrinth