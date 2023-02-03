Daine has shared a new single, ‘Portal’ – listen

Daine has released a new single ‘Portal’, taken track from upcoming mixtape ‘Shapeless’.

The mixtape is set to be released on February 24th, and follows on from the artist’s debut project ‘Quantum Jumping’.

“‘Shapeless’ is the biggest embodiment of my personal growth thus far – a huge leap forward in confidence & artistic development,” Daine said when announcing ‘Shapeless’ last year. “It is testament to my transcendence of physical and social barriers – using the experiences of disability, heartache and hardship to wield magic in 3D. Boundlessness. ‘Shapeless’ is beyond form. Just like you & me.”

The former Upset cover star has also collaborated with the likes of Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes and 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady. You can read our August 2021 cover feature in full here.