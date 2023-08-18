Dead Pony’s new single ‘COBRA’ is a “statement of discontent towards the brain-dead masses”

Dead Pony have dropped a new single.

‘Cobra’ arrives in the middle of a summer packed with tour dates, including a support run with CHVRCHES, and appearances at 2000trees, Truck, Y Not and more, plus a September headline tour. They’ll also support Funeral For A Friend on 8th October at O2 Academy, Glasgow.

“COBRA is our statement of discontent towards the brain-dead masses. Ignorance has taken over the controls and we want to scream about it. Fusing together rock riffs and break beats, while cramming in as much energy and angst as we can. COBRA serves as Dead Pony’s diss track to everyone we stand against,” explains Blair Crichton.

Check out the new single below.