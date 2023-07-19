Dead Pony have dropped a new single and video.

‘MANA’ arrives in the middle of a summer packed with tour dates, including a support run with CHVRCHES last month, and appearances at 2000trees, Truck, Y Not and more, plus a September headline tour.

“The world is burning and you’ve only got 3 slugs left in your zombie survival ammo pack…. MANA is a vehicle of rage plowing through a post-apocalyptic ghost town,” says singer Anna Sheilds. “Pick up as many supplies as you can and get your ass to the doof wagon. If you can’t rage to this jam you might already be dead.”

Check out the new single below.