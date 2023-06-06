Dead Pony have dropped a new single and video.

‘MK Nothing’ arrives ahead of a summer packed with tour dates, including a support run with CHVRCHES that kicks off on 9th June, and appearances at 2000trees, Truck, Y Not and more, plus a September headline tour.

“MK Nothing came from a daydream about a wicked and cool girl who was MK Ultra mind controlled to go out and assassinate bad guys of the world,” says Anna Shields. “It’s the first time I’ve written lyrics where it felt like the story was already there in my head, in vivid, comic book colour, and all we had to do was put it down on paper.”

Check out the new single below.