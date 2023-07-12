Latest issue
Trending
Follow

DEADLETTER have shared their new single, ‘Degenerate Inanimate’

DEADLETTER have released their new single, ‘Degenerate Inanimate’.

The track follows on from recent track ‘The Snitching Hour’, and arrives ahead of sets at Truck, Kendal Calling, Y Not and more this summer – plus a lengthy autumn tour.

Frontman Zac Lawrence says: “Degenerate Inanimate alludes to the feeling of betrayal felt when someone close to you is revealed as dishonest to the bone. There’s a unique form of unease which arises from having your basic intelligence mocked, as they reveal their complete lack of decency.”

Check it out below.

Related Topics
Read more