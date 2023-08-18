Deftones have unveiled their fourth annual Dia De Los Deftones.

The event will be held at Petco Park in San Diego, CA on 4th November, headlined, hosted, and curated by Deftones. The line-up will also feature 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile, and Capra.

A press release explains: “On its two stages, Dia De Los Deftones showcases artists across the spectrum of culture, encompassing hip-hop, electronic, indie, alternative, and metal. Inviting complete immersion and an inimitable experience, its concourse comprises art installations, local vendors, exclusive merchandise, and more. After three prior installments, it has emerged as a celebrated annual tradition for Deftones and the greater Southern California community.”

Visit deftones.com for more information.