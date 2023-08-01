Delaire The Liar have announced a new EP with teaser single ‘angel number.’

Delaire The Liar have announced a new EP.

The news follows on from the release of recent single, ‘Bite Trap’; their first new music since 2021’s ‘Eat Your Own’ EP. Titled ‘SELF DEFENCE’, the EP is set for release through Rude Records on 1st September.

Speaking about the release, the band comment: “In the throes of desperation, there’s no telling the lengths a person will go to preserve themselves or their loved ones. This EP presents a series of fictional scenarios to challenge the typical understanding of self defence. The usual themes surrounding the topic are present; antagonism, violence, action and reaction, but with a focus on the more drastic instances that require a less reflexive and more considered approach. Instances that require a deeper understanding of the self, emotional capacity for pain, physical capacity for punishment, moral detachment and sacrifice for the benefit of yourself or someone else. This EP explores whether there is any defence too drastic or too difficult to justify when love, pride and responsibility is involved.”

Check out new single ‘angel number.’ below.