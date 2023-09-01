Delaire The Liar have released a new video for ‘all your labour’

Delaire The Liar have released a new video.

The clip for ‘all your labour’ arrives alongside their new ‘SELF DEFENCE’ EP, out today (Friday, 1st September) via Rude Records.

They explain: “bad decisions, misplaced trust, the fetid feeling of resentment boiling into a self righteous justification for violence & larceny. Capital crime, capital punishment, gun in hand and motive enough to cripple any moral standing. ‘all your labour.’ is desperation incarnate: a trapped animal, bleeding out options and armed to the teeth.”

Check out the clip below.