Demob Happy have announced their third album with new single, ‘Voodoo Science’

Demob Happy have announced their third album, ‘Divine Machines’.

The full-length is set for release on 26th May via Liberator Music, preceded by new single ‘Voodoo Science’.

“We wrote Voodoo Science as a bit of chaos – an antidote to banality – a magic potion written to defy the collective stupor of the recent past,” the Newcastle via Brighton trio explain. “Something to wake you up and shake you up!”

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Token Appreciation Society

Voodoo Science

Earth Mover

Tear It Down

Muscular Reflex

Super-Fluid

She’s As Happy As A Man Can Be

Run Baby Run

I Have A Problem (I Ignore)

Divine Machines

Hades, Baby