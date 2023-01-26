Latest issue
Trending
Follow

Demob Happy have announced their third album with new single, ‘Voodoo Science’

Photo Credit: Richard Stow

Demob Happy have announced their third album, ‘Divine Machines’.

The full-length is set for release on 26th May via Liberator Music, preceded by new single ‘Voodoo Science’.

“We wrote Voodoo Science as a bit of chaos – an antidote to banality – a magic potion written to defy the collective stupor of the recent past,” the Newcastle via Brighton trio explain. “Something to wake you up and shake you up!”

Demob Happy – Voodoo Science (Official Video)

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Token Appreciation Society
Voodoo Science
Earth Mover
Tear It Down
Muscular Reflex
Super-Fluid
She’s As Happy As A Man Can Be
Run Baby Run
I Have A Problem (I Ignore)
Divine Machines
Hades, Baby

Related Topics
Read more