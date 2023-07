Denzel Curry has released his first track of 2023, ‘Blood On My Nikez’.

The song, produced by Mathaius Young, Dilip, Otxhello, and Ambezza, is accompanied by a music video directed by Omar Jones, which mirrors the song’s eerie tone.

Earlier this year, Curry featured on Armani White’s track ‘GOATED’. His latest album, ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’, was released last year.

You can watch the music video for ‘Blood On My Nikez’ below.