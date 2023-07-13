Destroy Boys get introspective with their new single, ‘Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)’

Destroy Boys have released a new single, ‘Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)’.

The track arrives ahead of headline tours in both North America (July) and the UK (August), as well as festival sets at Sziget, Pukkelpop and more.

Vocalist and guitarist Alexia Roditis says of the new drop: “‘Shadow…’ is about compassionately confronting the parts of yourself that you don’t like, or do like but might be toxic.

“It’s an introspective piece, taking notes from various spiritual beliefs and psychological research.”

