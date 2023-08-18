Destroy Boys have released a video for their latest single, ‘Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)’

Destroy Boys have released a new video for ‘Shadow (I’m Breaking Down)’.

The track arrives to coincide with their upcoming UK shows, with a video shot during their time on the road.

Vocalist and guitarist Alexia Roditis says of the new drop: “‘Shadow…’ is about compassionately confronting the parts of yourself that you don’t like, or do like but might be toxic. It’s an introspective piece, taking notes from various spiritual beliefs and psychological research.”

Of the video, the add: “Our friend Dez came along with us for a few shows and beautifully captured the experience. The song is all about mental health and seeing your shadow. Playing shows and writing music help me transmute negative experiences into positive ones. Duality is showcased by presenting our on-stage personas side by side with our off stage antics.”

Check it out below.