Dizzy have announced a new album with teaser single ‘Close’.

The self-titled full-length will arrive on 18th August via Communion Records, and follows on from 2018’s ‘Baby Teeth’ and 2020’s ‘The Sun and Her Scorch’.

Speaking about the new track, singer Katie Munshaw says: “Back in 2019 we were on tour in Eau Claire, Wisconsin when the wheel bearing on our van went kaputz on American thanksgiving. It was a hard day but the only thing I can really remember about it is laughing in the mechanic’s waiting room and then finding our way back to a hotel with a bottle of green room whiskey. We’ve been through a lot as a band but we always manage to reconnect on itchy hotel beds between episodes of Family Guy. ‘Close’ is about a lot of things but mainly it’s about the comfort Mack, Charlie and Alex bring me.”

Of the video, she adds: “The video is a meditation on the saying ‘get back on the horse’ and shows me and an older version of myself repeating the same pattern over and over again, expecting a different result.”

Check it out below.