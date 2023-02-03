Doja Cat loves IDLES, wants to “explore raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk”

Doja Cat is ready to take her music in a radical new direction, in-part thanks to IDLES. In a recent interview with Variety, the star revealed her plans to explore the world of hardcore punk.

She cites IDLES as her favorite group of 2022 and reportedly played their music during her photo shoot with the magazine. She then opened up about her plans to explore the genre, clarifying that she wants to go beyond the traditional pop-punk sound.

Doja expressed her desire to create a “raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing” by gathering a band of drummers and guitarists. While she isn’t sure if the results will ever make it out to the public, Doja Cat’s fans are hopeful that the project will be released to the world.

“I wasn’t gonna tell you. But I’ll just tell you now, because not talking about it is making me annoyed,” she stated. “I want to explore punk, but not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it. I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.”