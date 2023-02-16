Download add another 44 bands to their 2023 line-up including Hot Milk, Neck Deep and Bob Vylan

Download Festival has announced the addition of 44 new artists to their 2023 line-up.

Taking place from June 8th to June 11th, this year’s festival will be headlined by Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon, and Slipknot.

The first day of the festival on Thursday, June 8th will be headlined by Metallica, and will feature performances from A.A. Williams, Alter Bridge, Caskets, Fearless Vampire Killers, Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm, Jinjer, Mammoth WVH, Mimi Barks, Mom Jeans, Perturbator, The Bronx and Tigress.

Friday, June 9th will feature a headline set from Bring Me The Horizon, with performances from Carpenter Brut, Empire State Bastard, Epica, Hot Milk, Neck Deep, PUP, Smash Into Pieces, Taipei Houston, The Warning, and Undeath.

Saturday, June 10th will be headlined by Metallica, with performances from Antisaint, Bad Wolves, Bob Vylan, Carcass, Clutch, Coheed and Cambria, Deaf Havana, Greg Puciato, Ice Nine Kills, and Spirit Adrift.

Finally, closing out the festival on Sunday, June 11th will be a headline set from Slipknot, with performances from Avatar, Beauty School, Cleopatrick, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Electric Callboy, Green Lung, Hatebreed, Joey Valence & Brae, The Amity Affliction, and The HU.

In addition to the new artists, previously announced acts, including Evanescence, Ghost, Parkway Drive, Within Temptation, Architects, Pendulum, Alexisonfire, FEVER 333, Placebo, Motionless In White, and Lorna Shore, will also be performing.