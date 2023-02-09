Latest issue
Drain have announced a new album, ‘Living Proof’.

The record is set for release on 5th May, preceded by new single ‘Evil Finds Light’ and accompanied by a number of European shows that kick off in Germany in March.

Frontperson Sammy Ciaramitaro comments: “While DRAIN channels a rule-free chaos/party vibe through our live show, I am actually somewhat of a stress case haha.

“I get pretty wound up sometimes and so lyrically, I just tried to tap into those feelings and paint a picture of the way I feel and the way that stress can sometimes make me see my world a little bit different than it actually is. While the song is completed, managing the stress is still a work in progress.”

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Run Your Luck
FTS (KYS)
Devils Itch
Evil Finds Light
Imposter
Intermission
Weight Of The World
Watch You Burn
Good Good Things
Living Proof

Check out the new single below.

