Drain have announced a new album, ‘Living Proof’.

The record is set for release on 5th May, preceded by new single ‘Evil Finds Light’ and accompanied by a number of European shows that kick off in Germany in March.

Frontperson Sammy Ciaramitaro comments: “While DRAIN channels a rule-free chaos/party vibe through our live show, I am actually somewhat of a stress case haha.

“I get pretty wound up sometimes and so lyrically, I just tried to tap into those feelings and paint a picture of the way I feel and the way that stress can sometimes make me see my world a little bit different than it actually is. While the song is completed, managing the stress is still a work in progress.”

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Run Your Luck

FTS (KYS)

Devils Itch

Evil Finds Light

Imposter

Intermission

Weight Of The World

Watch You Burn

Good Good Things

Living Proof

Check out the new single below.