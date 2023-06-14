Dream Nails have signed to Marshall Records and announced a new album.

The punk band will release ‘Doom Loop’ on 13th October, preceded by new single ‘Good Guy’ and accompanied by a batch of tour dates that run from September to December.

“Doom Loop is an exploration of the repeated cycles we find ourselves in,” vocalist Ishmael Kirby explains, “from political injustice and patriarchal systems to the negative spirals of our minds. A doom loop is a crisis that starts to feed on itself. It feels like there is no escape. But there is. This album is a reflection of ourselves, the world we live in, and the one we want to create.”

“Specifically, Doom Loop delves into masculinity in its many forms,” drummer Lucy Katz adds. “The good guy, the lads at school, the narcissistic politician, the incel, the sexual predator, the police officer. It looks into gender-based oppression from childhood; how isolation can breed violence against women and the rhetoric that spawns incels.”

Guitarist Anya Pearson continues: “On the album we also celebrate masculinity by telling stories about butch and trans masculine identities. We show the shared responsibility we have in fighting misogyny. Empathy is hard to find in a divided world, but we seek it out, advocate for it, and ask how far it goes.”

Of the single, ‘Good Guy’, bassist Mimi Jasson says: “Incel terrorist Elliot Rodger killed six people in a stabbing and shooting spree in California in 2014. The final section of his manifesto, where the 22-year-old complained about not being able to get a girlfriend, Rodger declared ‘I am the true victim in all of this. I am the good guy’.”

Check out the new track below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Good Guy

Case Dismissed

Geraniums

Prevenge

Monster

Sometimes I do Get Lonely, Yeah

She’s Cutting My Hair

Femme Boi

Ballpit

Time Ain’t No Healer

Catch the band on tour:

SEPTEMBER

02 Copenhagen, DK – Luna Riot Ball

08 Birmingham – The Rainbow

OCTOBER

15 Cambridge – Cambridge Junction

26 Glasgow – McChiulls

27 Manchester – Canvas

NOVEMBER

02 Nottingham – Bodega

03 Bristol – Rough Trade

04 London – Omeara

24 Paris – L’International

25 Baden, DE – Werkk Kulturlokal

26 Bern, CH – Rossli Bar

28 Koln, DE – Blue Shell

29 Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang

30 Berlin, DE – Schokoladen

DECEMBER

01 Langenberg, DE – KGB

03 Munster, DE – LWL Museum

06 Rotterdam, NL – V11

07 Antwerp, BE – Trix

08 Amsterdam, NL – Cinetol