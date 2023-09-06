Dream Nails celebrate having fun with their new single, ‘Ballpit’

Dream Nails have dropped their new single ‘Ballpit’.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album ‘Doom Loop’, set for release on 13th October via Marshall Records.

“This song is about having fun for the sake of it,” drummer Lucy Katz explains. “It’s about the pursuit of hedonism as a radical act. Sometimes the dread and hopelessness caused by the succubus of late-capitalism, patriarchy, white supremacy, and environmental devastation feels overwhelming.



“These problems aren’t going to be solved by acting silly in a ball pit or writing a song about it, but part of breaking through the doom loop is learning how to have self-compassion, to carve out moments and spaces where we can play and simply exist.”



Bassist Mimi Jasson adds: “After a show, with the band tired and depleted, Anya started begging everyone else to check out this adult ball pit, aptly named Balls Deep… She was honestly desperate to go. We caved and ended up spending an ecstatic hour surrounded by ‘sticky coloured plastic,’ laughing, and jumping in, over and over again… ‘Drowning in colour’ is the ultimate goal.”

Check it out below.