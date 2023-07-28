Dream Nails have dropped their new single ‘Femme Boi’.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album ‘Doom Loop’, set for release on 13th October via Marshall Records.

“This song began as a catchy hook, a trans daydream about the power I could hold as a boy embracing femininity,” explains Ishmael Kirby. “Our guitarist Anya had to really coax the idea out of me, because I was fearful it wouldn’t make sense. I wanted to protect this precious truth I knew about myself but hadn’t vocalised.”

“This song defies society’s expectations of a feminine trans-boy. We invite you to find joy and connection in the track, regardless of where you stand on the gender spectrum. Let’s celebrate these opposing feelings!”

Check it out below.