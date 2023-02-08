Dream Wife‘s new album is coming in June – check out their new single ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’

Dream Wife have announced their new album, ‘Social Lubrication’.

Set for release on 9th June via Lucky Number, it’s preceded by brand new single ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’.

It’s “hyper lusty rock and roll with a political punch, exploring the alchemy of attraction, the lust for life, embracing community and calling out the patriarchy,” the band explain of their new music. “With a healthy dose of playfulness and fun thrown in.”

Of the single, Rakel adds: “Dating musicians is a nightmare. Evoking imagery of late night make-outs with fuckboy/girl/ambiguously-gendered musicians on their mattress after being seduced by song-writing chat. The roles being equally reversed. Having a laugh together and being able to poke fun at ourselves is very much at the heart of this band. This song encapsulates our shared sense of humour. Sonically it is the lovechild of CSS and Motorhead. It has our hard, live, rock edge combined with cheeky and playful vocals.”

Check out the new single below; the record’s full trackisting reads:

Kick In The Teeth

Who Do You Wanna Be?

Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)

Social Lubrication

Mascara

Leech

I Want You

Curious

Honestly

Orbit