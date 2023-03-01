Drug Church have released a new single, ‘Myopic’.

The track follows the release of their latest album ‘Hygiene’, which arrived last year via Pure Noise Records, and arrives to coincide with their US tour with Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Anxious, and Webbed Wing.

A press release explains: “The track leans into the band’s unique ability to make distinctly outsider music that’s also welcoming and satisfying, offering even further evidence that Drug Church are simply one of the best modern guitar bands going.”

Check it out below.