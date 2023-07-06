DZ Deathrays have released a new video for ‘My Mind Is Eating Me Alive’.

It’s the latest cut from their recently-released new album, ‘R.I.F.F’. The Australian trio launched their own record label, DZ Worldwide, for the project.

“It feels amazing to finally be able to announce that our new album R.I.F.F is going to be released,” they comment.

“This album has been a different approach to recording for us, using multiple studios and bedrooms split across Brisbane and Sydney. We really took our time with this album, reworking songs along the way making it the longest recording process we have ever done, close to 2 years.

“What it’s ended up as is one of our most raucous and fun records yet revisiting some of the flavours of Blood Lovely whilst adding a new style of production for us.”

Check out the new single below.