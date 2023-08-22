Empire State Bastard have released a new single, ‘Moi?’

Mike Vennart and Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil have released a new single under their Empire State Bastard banner.

‘Moi?’ is taken from the duo’s upcoming debut album ‘Rivers of Heresy’, which will arrive via Silence Records on 1st September, and follows the release of their singles ‘The Looming’, ‘Harvest’ and ‘Stutter’ earlier this year.

Simon explains: “‘Moi?’ is about people who just no matter what you talk about — and I’m guilty of this at points – will never ever see the truth, even if you dangle it in front of them. Ignorance can feel like a badge of honour these days, with people being stubborn and not being willing to enlighten themselves. I cannot believe we’ve got to the stage where that’s to be cherished.”

Check out the new single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

‘Harvest’

‘Blusher’

‘Moi?’

‘Tired, Aye?’

‘Sons and Daughters’

‘Stutter’

‘Palms of Hands’

‘Dusty’

‘Sold!’

‘The Looming’