Empire State Bastard are teasing their upcoming debut with new single ‘Stutter’

Mike Vennart and Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil have released a new single under their Empire State Bastard banner.

‘Stutter’ is taken from the duo’s upcoming debut album ‘Rivers of Heresy’, which will arrive via Silence Records on 1st September, and follows the release of their debut single ‘Harvest’ earlier this year.

Mike comments: “I set about making the most fucking poisonous vile music I possibly could, just unabridged hatred in musical form.”

Simon adds: “Lyrically, it’s as misanthropic and nihilistic as I’ve ever written.”

Check out the new track below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

‘Harvest’

‘Blusher’

‘Moi?’

‘Tired, Aye?’

‘Sons and Daughters’

‘Stutter’

‘Palms of Hands’

‘Dusty’

‘Sold!’

‘The Looming’