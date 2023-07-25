Empire State Bastard have released album closing track, ‘The Looming’

Mike Vennart and Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil have released a new single under their Empire State Bastard banner.

‘The Looming’ is taken from the duo’s upcoming debut album ‘Rivers of Heresy’, which will arrive via Silence Records on 1st September, and follows the release of their debut single ‘Harvest’ and ‘Stutter’ earlier this year.

The band comment: “The end is nigh! The end is looming! F*ck what they told ya!”

Check out the new track below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

‘Harvest’

‘Blusher’

‘Moi?’

‘Tired, Aye?’

‘Sons and Daughters’

‘Stutter’

‘Palms of Hands’

‘Dusty’

‘Sold!’

‘The Looming’