Employed To Serve are going to release a deluxe version of latest album ‘Conquering’.

Set for release on 10th March, the record will feature four bonus tracks including a new version of ‘Sun Up To Sun Down’ featuring Alien Weaponry. There will also be new track ‘Take Back Control’, plus two live tracks recorded last year on the Gojira tour of Europe.

Justine Jones comments: “We always find it exciting to rework an already finalised song, and when the idea of doing it to a track from our latest album ‘Conquering’ came up, the obvious choice was ‘Sun Up to Sun Down’.

“The idea of reworking a track is to add a new dimension to it, and what better way than bringing in new musicians to alter the entire DNA of the song. We asked the guys in Alien Weaponry if they would be up for this collaboration whilst on tour with them last Summer. We thought their vocal stylings could really add something to ’Sun Up…’. They seemed as enthusiastic about the idea as we were, so when we got back from tour we sent them the track to add their parts and we were stoked on the outcome! It’s also rather poetic, due to the time difference when the sun is rising here in the UK – it’s setting in their home country of New Zealand.”