Enola Gay have announced a new EP for September

Enola Gay have announced a new EP.

Their ‘Casement’ EP is set for release on 1st September via Modern Sky, preceded by both new single ‘Leeches’ and recent drop ‘PST.DUP’.

“As we lost loved ones who died alone during the pandemic, these inept meat martinets continued and will continue to get away with everything,” the band say of the track. “When their designated spare-dick spearheads are such embarrassments that their actions are brushed off as typical occurrences; you can’t embarrass them more than they embarrass themselves. We watch governmental slapstick playouts daily and still end up the punchline.

“This is for the recycled hypocrites elected every round who make it mockingly abundant that we are not their priority. We are their poverty porn. Twisting the knife in us, they spend the millions they haven’t lost yet on monument refurbishment in the midst of an energy crisis. People have suffered this cost of living crisis for years. Only now is it newsworthy with people in the upper echelon also beginning to feel it. Ironically, making the dissociation gap between real people and the likes of Parliament greater than ever.”

Check out the new single below.