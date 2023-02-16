Enter Shikari have shared a new video for recent single ‘It Hurts’

Enter Shikari shared the video for their new single ‘It Hurts’, the latest preview of the band’s upcoming album ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’.

Lead vocalist and producer Rou Reynolds directed the video himself, and commented on the experience: “In typical Shikari fashion, I threw myself in at the deep end with directing, and decided to shoot two videos in one day. It was an incredibly intense experience, but we had a super-talented, passionate, focused team, and were able to get a great result. Personally, I found it rewarding to see my ideas brought to life and create a narrative connecting the two videos. I love the attention to detail that directing allowed, and the ability to bring some of the song’s themes to life in more depth.”

‘It Hurts’ follows the single ‘(pls) set me on fire’, which arrived back in January. Both tracks will be featured on the band’s upcoming album ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’, which is due out on April 21st through SO Recordings / Ambush Reality. The band will support the album with special UK album release shows and a full tour this spring, which will also head across Europe and visit the US, as well as take in an appearance at Slam Dunk Festival.