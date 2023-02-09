Enter Shikari have dropped a new song about perseverance, check out ‘It Hurts’

Enter Shikari have shared their new single ‘It Hurts’.

Following on from lead single ‘(pls) set me on fire’, it’s the latest cut from the band’s upcoming album, ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’, which is set to be released on 21st April via SO Recordings/Ambush Reality.

Lead vocalist and producer Rou Reynolds explains: “It Hurts came to me in a dream. Literally. Melody, chords, and fully-formulated chorus were all part of a dream that, thankfully, remained with me when I woke up. I was hiding under the duvet at 3AM, singing it into my phone, much to the bewilderment of my girlfriend.

“Lyrically, It Hurts is about perseverance, and the importance of reframing failure as a fruitful and, in fact, pivotal route to progress. Society teaches us we should avoid and criticise failure, when defeat and honest mistakes can actually present us with insights that light our way forward.

“In reality, we should be taught that simply to try makes us more than enough.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour with a run that kicks off at HERE at Outernet, London on 15th February.