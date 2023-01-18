Fall Out Boy have announced their new album, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’.

Their eighth full-length, it’s set for release on 24th March, preceded by new single and video, ‘Love From The Other Side’.

“Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting,” shares Patrick Stump.

“But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

Pete Wentz adds: “Our band has been an ongoing art project for twenty years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey. We wanted to create an album that merged those points together – something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled By Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome back Fall Out Boy to the Fueled By Ramen family. It’s been twenty years since the release of their debut album on Fueled By Ramen, and it’s a true pleasure to be working together again. Growing up in Chicago, I had the privilege of watching Fall Out Boy play DIY venues around the city, eventually growing into the global superstars we know them as today,” says Johnny Minardi, VP of A&R for Fueled By Ramen/Elektra. “They are a truly special band that has altered the landscape of rock music and who continually evolve with each new release. They have made an incredible album and we can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Check out the single below.