Fall Out Boy are continuing to tease their return with a new message to fans

After lots of speculation, Fall Out Boy have continued to stoke the fires of their imminent comeback.

In a note sent to their mailing list, the multi-platinum pop-punk group revealed they have been working in the studio and that fans can expect something new in the coming year.

The note, titled “A Homeboy’s Life,” includes several paragraphs of “interesting copy” before finally getting to the point. “We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you,” it reads. “Thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”

The sort-of-announcement follows a series of teasers from the band, including an animated video titled A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration, a full-page ad in the Chicago Tribune, and postcards sent to fans.

The band’s last album was 2018’s MANIA, and in 2019 they released their second greatest hits album before the postponement of their Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Weezer due to the pandemic. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the new music that Fall Out Boy have in store.