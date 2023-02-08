Fall Out Boy have announced new UK and European dates

Fall Out Boy will be heading out on a UK and EU tour in October.

Having announced that their eighth album, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, will drop on 24th March, the band have confirmed a string of dates to kick off in Warsaw on 17th October.

EU/UK, we’ll see you on the Other Side of the pond this fall.



So Much For (Tour) Dust is coming in October & November w/ @thisispvris & @nothingnowhere



DATES AND TICKETS: https://t.co/K7GbhguIV9 pic.twitter.com/rZVnFLmD83 — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) February 8, 2023

The band are set to bring PVRIS and nothing, nowhere along for the ride. Those who preorder their upcoming album before 14th February at 2pm GMT will be able to access an exclusive presale, which will commence on 15th February at 10am local time. General sale will begin on Friday 17th February at 10am local time.

The full list of dates are as follows.