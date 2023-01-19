Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman is taking a break from the band

As Fall Out Boy announce their upcoming eighth studio album, founding guitarist Joe Trohman has revealed he will be taking a break from the band.

In a statement posted to Fall Out Boy’s social media pages, Trohman shared that he was making the decision for his mental health.

“Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman wrote. “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

Trohman has been with the band since its formation in the early 2000s and plays on the new album, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, which is out 24th March. Despite the announcement of the new project, Trohman has decided to step away to focus on his mental health.

“It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of),” he wrote. “So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”