Fall Out Boy have announced a couple of small UK shows for March

Fall Out Boy have announced two new UK shows.
The band will be performing in support of their new album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, set for release on 24th March, playing Manchester’s Band On The Wall on Wednesday 15th March and London’s Heaven on Thursday 16th March.
They’ve also confirmed the tracklisting for the album:
- Love From The Other Side
- Heartbreak Feels So Good
- Hold Me Like A Grudge
- Fake Out
- Heaven, Iowa
- So Good Right Now
- The Pink Seashell feat. Ethan Hawke
- I Am My Own Muse
- Flu Game
- Baby Annihilation
- The Kintsugi Kid (Ten Years)
- What a Time To Be Alive
- So Much (For) Stardust