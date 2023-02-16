Fall Out Boy have announce a second London show for this November

Fall Out Boy have announced a second London show for their upcoming UK and European tour due to overwhelming demand.

The band will hit the road for their dates in October, kicking off in Poland and arriving in the UK with a show in Leeds on October 27th.

The first night in London will take place on November 2nd, while the newly-announced second date will be held on November 3rd. The band will be supported by PVRIS and nothing,nowhere across the tour.

In response to the excitement from fans, Fall Out Boy took to Twitter to announce the added show, “London doin’ it big! Due to overwhelming demand + the pre-sale selling out we’re adding a 2nd So Much For (Tour) Dust show at The O2 on Friday, 3rd November. tickets for this show and all the others go on sale Friday at 10am local.”

The band will release their new album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ on March 24th.