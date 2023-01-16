Fall Out Boy: “We can’t just be putting out throwaway songs to just go on tour”

Yesterday (15th January), Fall Out Boy took to the stage at the ALTer Ego event to perform an eight-song set. While there, they also found time discuss their upcoming album.

Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump talked to Stryker backstage and opened up about their long-awaited follow-up to their 2018 album ‘M A N I A’.

Patrick explained (as transcribed by Kerrang!), “It’s so wild that it’s been that long [since M A N I A]. It didn’t really feel that long, and we’ve been kind of tossing ideas around for this record since then. But it was really important to me that we made something that we savoured… we wanted to make this like you’re making dinner for your family, you know?”

Pete chimed in and spoke about his experience watching the Metallica documentary Some Kind Of Monster, and how it related to his experience of being in a band, saying it “was just interesting to see, and to kind of think about, we all have families and lives outside of the band now, and we’re raising kids, and it has to be for a purpose. We can’t just be putting out some songs that are kinda throwaway songs to just go on tour, because you’re missing parts of your life by doing that. So it’s really important for the art to be important.”

The band’s fans will finally get their first listen to the new album with the upcoming single ‘Love From The Other Side’, due out Wednesday, January 18th.