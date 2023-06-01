Fever 333 are back with a new track, ‘$WING’.

Their first studio single in three years, it also marks their first with a new line-up – Jason Aalon Butler, Thomas Pridgen, April Kae and Brandon Davis.

Frontman Butler says: “In a system that exploits the aforementioned instruments of power (the people) for financial and political advancement, we must collectively understand and redirect the dynamic once we realize that we are not powerless against it. ‘$WING’ is a sonic reminder that you are the power that they seek and you are the resource they need.”

“This new era of FEVER 333 is beyond even what I could have imagined,” he adds. “The talent, the funk, the passion, and the respect for this project April, Thomas, and Brandon have already delivered have shown me, once again, that this project is something more than a band on stage.”

Check it out below.