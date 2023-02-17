FIDLAR have announced their new EP, ‘That’s Life’

FIDLAR have announced a new EP, ‘That’s Life’.

The release – due 17th March – marks their first official project since 2019’s ‘ALMOST FREE’, and follows a handful of recent single drops including ‘FSU’, ‘Sand On The Beach’, and ‘Taste The Money’.

“New FIDLAR is leaning into the extremes,” the band explained when they returned last year. “Loud, louder, loud. Three chords and the truth. Catchy and obnoxious. Lyrics are very thought mouth. It’s speaking to the FIDIOTS of the world.”

The full tracklisting reads:

1. Centipede

2. On Drugs

3. Sand on the Beach

4. FSU

5. Taste the Money

6. That’s Life