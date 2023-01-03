Fireworks have surprised released their new album, ‘Higher Lonely Power’

Fireworks have revealed ‘Higher Lonely Power’, their long-awaited album..

Known for its evolution and experimentation, the group initially split to pursue other projects before reconvening in 2019. The announcement of a new album brought much excitement, but the pandemic caused its release schedule to be pushed back.

Resolved to not let their fans down, Fireworks surprise released ‘Higher Lonely Power’ on New Year’s Day. The 12 track album is a mix of their signature sound, with some fresh ideas and experimentation thrown in.

You can check out ‘Higher Lonely Power’ below.