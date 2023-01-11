Foo Fighters are headlining Bonnaroo 2023

The 20th edition of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has just announced its star-studded lineup, with Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters set to headline the event. Taking place June 15-18, the festival will feature over 150 performances on 10 stages.

Kicking off the weekend on Thursday (June 15th) will be Zeds Dead, plus sets from Liquid Stranger, 070 Shake, Abraham Alexander, Big Freedia, Briscoe and more. Friday (June 16th) will be headlined by Lamar and will also feature performances from Tyler Childers, Marcus Mumford, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Korn, Alesso, Three 6 Mafia, GRiZ and My Morning Jacket.

Saturday (June 17th) will be headlined by Odesza and will include sets from Louis the Child, JID, Sheryl Crow, STS9, Sofi Tukker, Big Wild, The Band Camino, Jenny Lewis, Yung Gravy, Remi Wolf, Bob Moses, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and more. Closing out the weekend on Sunday (June 18th) will be the Foo Fighters, as well as The Revivalists, Pixies, Umphrey’s McGee, Rebelution, Jacob Collier, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Franz Ferdinand and others.

We're headed to the @Bonnaroo farm June 18th. Early access tickets begin Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT. For tickets & info visit: https://t.co/q6h4a4NId4#bonnaroo pic.twitter.com/fVWjoeH7Ae — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 10, 2023

The Foo Fighters performance will mark the second set since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March. The group has yet to announce who will take over Hawkins’s spot behind the drums.

An early access on-sale will open on Thursday (Jan. 12) at 11 a.m. ET, with early sign-ups available now. Details about the annual Superjam, Outeroo and Late Night lineups will be announced soon.