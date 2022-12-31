Foo Fighters will continue as “a different band”, promise to see fans again “soon”

Foo Fighters have bid farewell to 2022 with a heartfelt New Year’s Eve message.

The post paid tribute to late band member Taylor Hawkins and the “healing power of music” that has helped the band get through the darkest of times.

The tragic death of Hawkins on March 25th left the future of the band in question, though the Foos assured fans that they would be back. The statement reads, “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band we were—and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

The band took the year off of touring, but coordinated two all-star tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in September in memory of Hawkins. Dave Grohl made several appearances throughout the year including joining Paul McCartney at Glastonbury, taking part in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid benefit show, and appearing with Billie Eilish at her recent Los Angeles concert. Grohl and Greg Kurstin also recently wrapped their annual Hanukkah Sessions series. Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett also unveiled his new solo single, “Long, Long Year” and announced a new album in 2023.