Foo Fighters have released a new single, ‘Show Me How’.

Following on from recent drop ‘Under You’, it’s a track from their upcoming album ‘But Here We Are’. Set for release on 2nd June via Roswell Records/Columbia Records, the full-length was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters and has already been preceded by new single ‘Rescued’.

A press release explains: “A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family.”

Check out the new single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest