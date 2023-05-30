Foo Fighters have released a new single, ‘The Teacher’.
Following on from recent drops ‘Show Me How’ and ‘Under You’, it’s a track from their upcoming album ‘But Here We Are’.
Set for release on 2nd June via Roswell Records/Columbia Records, the full-length was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters.
A press release explains: “A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family.”
Check out the new single below.
The album’s full tracklisting reads:
Rescued
Under You
Hearing Voices
But Here We Are
The Glass
Nothing At All
Show Me How
Beyond Me
The Teacher
Rest